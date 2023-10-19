Previous
A parting gift by ljmanning
Photo 1022

A parting gift

From a Blue Jay. The iridescence in their feathers is so pretty.
Many thanks to everyone who continues to view, comment or fav. I so appreciate your interaction!
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Mags ace
A pretty gift too!
October 20th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
"Interactions" are so much more fun than a "thumbs up"! And as for this beautiful gift, I can't help but to save them all!
October 20th, 2023  
