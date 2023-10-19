Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1022
A parting gift
From a Blue Jay. The iridescence in their feathers is so pretty.
Many thanks to everyone who continues to view, comment or fav. I so appreciate your interaction!
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1264
photos
149
followers
119
following
280% complete
View this month »
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
Latest from all albums
1016
1017
1018
242
1019
1020
1021
1022
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
16th October 2023 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
feather
,
blue-jay
,
left-behind
Mags
ace
A pretty gift too!
October 20th, 2023
Louise & Ken
"Interactions" are so much more fun than a "thumbs up"! And as for this beautiful gift, I can't help but to save them all!
October 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close