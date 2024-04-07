Sign up
Photo 1193
Scilla enjoying the sun
It’s finally starting to look and feel like actual Spring! It was warm enough for coffee on the patio this afternoon.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1474
photos
158
followers
110
following
326% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
7th April 2024 4:50pm
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
spring
,
garden
,
scilla
Mags
ace
So different and beautiful!
April 8th, 2024
