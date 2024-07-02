Sign up
Previous
Photo 1279
Luminescent hydrangea
Backlit by the morning sun.
Better on black, I think.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
5
4
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1577
photos
155
followers
109
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
1st July 2024 9:15am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
garden
,
shrub
,
hydrangea
Dorothy
ace
Wow, Wow!
July 3rd, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Amazing!
July 3rd, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
So beautiful!
July 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous! The shapes stand out so well.
July 3rd, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
So very lovely!...Fav..
July 3rd, 2024
