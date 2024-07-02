Previous
Luminescent hydrangea by ljmanning
Photo 1279

Luminescent hydrangea

Backlit by the morning sun.
Better on black, I think.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
350% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Wow, Wow!
July 3rd, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Amazing!
July 3rd, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
So beautiful!
July 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Simply gorgeous! The shapes stand out so well.
July 3rd, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
So very lovely!...Fav..
July 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise