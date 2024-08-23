Sign up
Previous
Photo 1331
Sprinkles
Late summer “frosting”.
We’re off for a cottage holiday tomorrow. Not sure if we will have service or not. I’ll catch up with everyone in a week if not before!
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
2
2
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I am now into year 4. Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. I completed my first 365 without a miss (much to my...
1633
photos
154
followers
111
following
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
rudbeckia
,
black-eyed-susan
Susan Klassen
ace
Fabulous capture! Fav.
August 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely macro! Have fun!
August 24th, 2024
