All powered up by ljmanning
23 / 365

All powered up

Trying to make a hydro tower pretty. Or at least interesting.
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well.
marlboromaam (Mags)
Looks pretty interesting to me! I like the black and white too.
March 24th, 2021  
