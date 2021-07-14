Previous
Crocosmia by ljmanning
65 / 365

Crocosmia

Always a rock star, these may be my favourite flowers in the whole garden.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

LManning (Laura)

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A lovely capture of these pretty red blooms!
July 15th, 2021  
