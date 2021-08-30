Sign up
81 / 365
Cormorant tree
It is very important to dry your cormorants after every use.
Adding in some extras from our recent holiday. No need to comment.
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
30th August 2021 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
birds
,
cormorants
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very cool and a little creepy!
September 13th, 2021
