Hairy Woodpecker by ljmanning
122 / 365

Hairy Woodpecker

Today was bird day. Exhibit 1 - this Hairy Woodpecker came to visit the backyard and the wood chips were flying! This was shot through a (dirty) window with a screen so it’s pretty craptastic, but he was too pretty not to post.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Photo Details

