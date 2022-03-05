Sign up
122 / 365
Hairy Woodpecker
Today was bird day. Exhibit 1 - this Hairy Woodpecker came to visit the backyard and the wood chips were flying! This was shot through a (dirty) window with a screen so it’s pretty craptastic, but he was too pretty not to post.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
0
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
551
photos
130
followers
136
following
33% complete
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
120
425
426
121
427
428
429
122
Views
7
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
5th March 2022 2:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
hairy-woodpecker
,
backyard-wildlife
