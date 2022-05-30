Sign up
138 / 365
How To Stay Cool On A Hot Day
A story by Hudson in three parts. 😄
Yes, this over-indulged doggo has his own pool. And he likes to “help” fill it up by attacking the hose. Spoiler alert: this does not help.
But when you are a double-coated very black dog and it’s 30C out, it’s the best way to cool off.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
