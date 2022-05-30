Previous
How To Stay Cool On A Hot Day by ljmanning
How To Stay Cool On A Hot Day

A story by Hudson in three parts. 😄

Yes, this over-indulged doggo has his own pool. And he likes to “help” fill it up by attacking the hose. Spoiler alert: this does not help.

But when you are a double-coated very black dog and it’s 30C out, it’s the best way to cool off.
30th May 2022

LManning (Laura)


