No Mow May by ljmanning
137 / 365

No Mow May

Stealing a page from @marlboromaam’s book for this one.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
LManning (Laura) ace
@marlboromaam I’ll never catch the light like you do though!
May 28th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Wonderful catch of that lighting
May 28th, 2022  
GaryW
Love this in B&W! Nice!
May 28th, 2022  
