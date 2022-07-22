Previous
Battered brick by ljmanning
157 / 365

Battered brick

The old Rumpel Felt factory, soon to be turned into condos.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

LManning (Laura)

@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange
Mags ace
Shot at a great angle! Rumple? Short for Stitskin? LOL!
July 22nd, 2022  
