Previous
Next
157 / 365
Battered brick
The old Rumpel Felt factory, soon to be turned into condos.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
725
photos
132
followers
138
following
43% complete
View this month »
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
Latest from all albums
563
564
565
566
156
567
568
157
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
21st July 2022 2:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
industrial
,
abstract-66
Mags
ace
Shot at a great angle! Rumple? Short for Stitskin? LOL!
July 22nd, 2022
365 Project
