204 / 365
Flash of Red 2023
The finished calendar! I really didn't think I could do the whole the month this year. So glad I stuck with it. Many, many thanks to
@olivetreeann
for organizing, structuring and encouraging this project. It's been fun!
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
55% complete
Tags
calendar
,
for2023
