Cooper’s Hawk (slightly damp)

This is a wholly craptastic photo, heavily cropped and highly edited, but it’s the first time I’ve managed to get any kind of photo of this guy so it’s going in my project! There is a pair of Cooper’s hawks that have nested in the woods behind our place, and the male is quite fond of hanging out around our yard. I’m sure he thinks our bird feeder is a drive-thru. He’s awfully skittish though, and usually takes off as soon as a door opens or someone moves in front of a window.