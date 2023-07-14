Previous
Shimmer by ljmanning
Shimmer

One for the EOTB (Eye Of The Beholder) challenge. This is one of my favourite challenges and it disappeared for awhile. @kali generously picked it up again, and we need to give her more entries! The details are here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48069/eotb151 and you have until Sunday.
LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Very cool find and capture of the shimmer.
July 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
July 15th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
oooooh, shiny!! :) Nicely spotted!
July 15th, 2023  
