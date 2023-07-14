Sign up
Previous
221 / 365
Shimmer
One for the EOTB (Eye Of The Beholder) challenge. This is one of my favourite challenges and it disappeared for awhile.
@kali
generously picked it up again, and we need to give her more entries! The details are here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48069/eotb151
and you have until Sunday.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
3
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1146
photos
149
followers
133
following
60% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Etcetera
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
14th July 2023 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eotb-151
Mags
ace
Very cool find and capture of the shimmer.
July 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
July 15th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
oooooh, shiny!! :) Nicely spotted!
July 15th, 2023
