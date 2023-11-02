Previous
Skies of Wellington County by ljmanning
244 / 365

Skies of Wellington County

Couldn’t resist this light as we drove home today. Not bad for a phone shot through the passenger window of a moving car!
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
John Falconer ace
Beautiful silhouette and sky. Well spotted.
November 3rd, 2023  
