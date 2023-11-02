Sign up
244 / 365
Skies of Wellington County
Couldn’t resist this light as we drove home today. Not bad for a phone shot through the passenger window of a moving car!
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
2nd November 2023 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
silhouettes
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful silhouette and sky. Well spotted.
November 3rd, 2023
