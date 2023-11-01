Sign up
243 / 365
Mystery seed heads
These were all along the trail we hiked today. It’s a vine - looks to me like some type of clematis, but I’ve no idea what. They were fluffy and beautiful.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
autumn
vine
seed-heads
Elisa Smith
ace
Love this.
November 2nd, 2023
