Mystery seed heads by ljmanning
243 / 365

Mystery seed heads

These were all along the trail we hiked today. It’s a vine - looks to me like some type of clematis, but I’ve no idea what. They were fluffy and beautiful.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

LManning (Laura)

Elisa Smith ace
Love this.
November 2nd, 2023  
