242 / 365
Cascade of red
I love the way these leaves gradually change colour.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
Embarking on year 3 in 2023! Feedback, critique and suggestions are received with profound gratitude. The 365 community has welcomed me, supported me, taught me...
1260
photos
148
followers
119
following
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
15th October 2023 7:59am
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
maple
Mags
ace
Oh! They are gorgeous.
October 16th, 2023
