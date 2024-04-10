Sign up
325 / 365
Felipè went to the Y with me
He preferred the treadmill over Chair Yoga. I think he is a little shy.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
0
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2739
photos
106
followers
72
following
89% complete
View this month »
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Plus
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th April 2024 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
treadmill
,
30-shots2024
,
felipè
