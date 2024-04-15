Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
330 / 365
Felipè and the River Walk “boy”
On a quick tour of the River Walk today I set Felipè on the “boy’s” arm. The boy is courting a “girl” (photo tomorrow) and has a bouquet of flowers in his hand.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2748
photos
106
followers
72
following
90% complete
View this month »
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
Latest from all albums
327
2415
328
2416
2417
329
2418
330
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 Plus
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
,
river
,
sculpture
,
boy
,
felipe
katy
ace
That is farily close to the river I hope Felipe is safe! How fun for him to get to all these interesting places with you!
April 15th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
@grammyn
I was more worried about the wind so I made sure he couldn’t budge. The Riverwalk is off limits for swimmers, if he fell in it would be a disaster. Ha.
April 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close