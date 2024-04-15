Previous
Felipè and the River Walk "boy"
Felipè and the River Walk “boy”

On a quick tour of the River Walk today I set Felipè on the “boy’s” arm. The boy is courting a “girl” (photo tomorrow) and has a bouquet of flowers in his hand.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
katy ace
That is farily close to the river I hope Felipe is safe! How fun for him to get to all these interesting places with you!
April 15th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
@grammyn I was more worried about the wind so I made sure he couldn’t budge. The Riverwalk is off limits for swimmers, if he fell in it would be a disaster. Ha.
April 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
