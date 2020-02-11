The chapel murals

The chapel wasn’t open when we were there so I had to just take a couple of photos of the interior through some very dirty windows at the back of the building. This mural shows Aline Badger Carter in her white flowing dress. The murals were painted long after she passed away in 1972. They are from the Bible’s New Testament and Old Testament and pretty extraordinary. I thought it was lovely that the artist painted Mrs. Carter in one of the scenes. The stained glass glowed from the inside, this one is obviously of the island, with the dunes, Gulf, sun and clouds.