Murals in the chapel, continued by louannwarren
Photo 1138

Murals in the chapel, continued

Another “through the dirty window” capture. I am intrigued with the building diagram on the top of this wall. Alas, I couldn’t get a good photo of the stained glass but it is quite beautiful.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Lou Ann

