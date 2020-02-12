Sign up
Photo 1138
Murals in the chapel, continued
Another “through the dirty window” capture. I am intrigued with the building diagram on the top of this wall. Alas, I couldn’t get a good photo of the stained glass but it is quite beautiful.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1346
photos
114
followers
80
following
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
31st January 2020 8:55am
Tags
chapel
,
murals
,
law-2020
