Photo 1151
Ah, the Pelican “wave”
This is the friendly juvenile Brown Pelican on the Port Aransas jetties. He was so much fun to watch!
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1360
photos
115
followers
78
following
315% complete
View this month »
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
31st January 2020 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wave
,
port
,
brown
,
pelican
,
aransas
,
jetties
,
law-2020
