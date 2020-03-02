Previous
My Valentine’s roses by louannwarren
My Valentine’s roses

Today is Monday, it must be “Red”. Smile. I grabbed this photo one day when I came home from the hospital, my roses this year were so fresh, they lasted two weeks.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Lou Ann

January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
