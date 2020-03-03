Texas bricks

The bane of North Texas gardeners is the clay in our soil. It makes gardening so hard, we have to add sand and soil to our flowerbeds to break it up so our flowers will grow. That same clay is excellent for brick making. There is a large vein of clay that runs from Central Texas, across Oklahoma and Arkansas, and on into Virginia and Maryland. It has, in varying degrees, the right combination of clay, sand and silt for brick making. Within the belt is an ideal band called the Wilcox formation that has no iron in it, making it even better for brick making. It runs from San Antonio up to Arkansas. North Texas sits in the middle of the mother lode of brick making clay. My friend Anne collects Texas bricks, they have the town where they were made stamped into the clay before it is fired/baked. These were stacked along her fence on Padre Island, so fun to hear her stories of where she found them. All Texas bricks are terra-cotta in color, a beautiful rust orange that is used for homes, businesses and even streets. As with most everything, there is a national association of brick collectors, Texas bricks are highly coveted by the group. This for the rainbow color orange today and the words challenge!