America by louannwarren
America

I have been mesmerized by Junko’s flatlay challenge:
http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43532/camera-challenge-flat-lay-composition
When I thought about a theme for mine I thought about my American flag pins. The day after our 9-11 national crisis, I purchased a flag pin. Ultimately I purchased two more and I wore a flag pin every single day for three years. I have a drawer in my dresser for my patriotic pieces so I just laid them out for this photo. I’m sure you have heard about our country’s latest heartbreak. As a country we are suffering from so much more than just Covid-19.
