Photo 1260
Another Cadence creation!
Cadence painted another watercolor postcard for us. It had the perfect message for these times we are living through! Her postcards have brought me so much joy! For the word “paper”.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1471
photos
114
followers
77
following
345% complete
View this month »
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
13th June 2020 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paper
,
postcard
,
cadence
,
law-2020
,
june20words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely and a delight to receive - that personal touch and unique card so much better than one bought in the shop !
June 13th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is so pretty and I love that message, too.
June 13th, 2020
Diana
ace
Never a truer word spoken, lovely shot too.
June 13th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely keepsake card to receive
June 13th, 2020
bkb in the city
Very nice
June 13th, 2020
