Another Cadence creation! by louannwarren
Photo 1260

Another Cadence creation!

Cadence painted another watercolor postcard for us. It had the perfect message for these times we are living through! Her postcards have brought me so much joy! For the word “paper”.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely and a delight to receive - that personal touch and unique card so much better than one bought in the shop !
June 13th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is so pretty and I love that message, too.
June 13th, 2020  
Diana ace
Never a truer word spoken, lovely shot too.
June 13th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely keepsake card to receive
June 13th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Very nice
June 13th, 2020  
