Downtown Grapevine by louannwarren
Photo 1284

Downtown Grapevine

Before the storm, it’s just so eerie to see Grapevine’s streets and sidewalks so empty. Thanks, Covid. 😢
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Lou Ann

Wylie ace
glad you caught the unicorn:)
July 7th, 2020  
