The faux orchids by louannwarren
Photo 1319

The faux orchids

I used a kaleidoscope camera app on my phone to take this photo of the orchids on my mantle. Alas, they are not real, so many of you grow such stunning orchids. This for kaleidoscope, K today.
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January, 2020, I'm happy to begin my fourth year here, I've learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Debra ace
Love it!
August 11th, 2020  
