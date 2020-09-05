Sign up
Photo 1344
Full of ...... empty seats
We went to the movies today. We were the only patrons in the theater. I so hope the movie chains can hang on through this virus nightmare.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1557
photos
110
followers
74
following
Maggiemae
ace
Yes, it must be difficult. They can't even have 100 like we can over here!
September 6th, 2020
katy
ace
Nice to have your own private viewing room though? No noisy gum chewers or selfie taking teenagers to ruin the ambience!
September 6th, 2020
bkb in the city
That must have been different. What movie did you see
September 6th, 2020
