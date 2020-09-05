Previous
Full of ...... empty seats by louannwarren
Photo 1344

Full of ...... empty seats

We went to the movies today. We were the only patrons in the theater. I so hope the movie chains can hang on through this virus nightmare.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Maggiemae ace
Yes, it must be difficult. They can't even have 100 like we can over here!
September 6th, 2020  
katy ace
Nice to have your own private viewing room though? No noisy gum chewers or selfie taking teenagers to ruin the ambience!
September 6th, 2020  
bkb in the city
That must have been different. What movie did you see
September 6th, 2020  
