Looking for alligators by louannwarren
Photo 1345

Looking for alligators

This is Jerry at Caddo Lake. While I took photos, he looked for alligators. Men really are hunters. 😊 For the word today “Dad/Male”.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January, 2020
bep
What a lovely scenery.
September 6th, 2020  
Danette Thompson ace
Love the rich colors. Looks beautiful.
September 6th, 2020  
