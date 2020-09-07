Previous
Next
Sunday fun by louannwarren
Photo 1346

Sunday fun

We have a sweet young friend who is an amazing art teacher at our local high school. Yesterday she posted the meme on Facebook “It’s national leave a bottle of wine on the porch of anyone who works in education week. Tell the others.” So I printed the meme off and put it and a bottle of good wine in a wine sack snd we drove to her home. I tried to be sneaky when I put the sack on her porch but her pups heard me! I ran back to the car and we sped away, lol. The road to her home was beautiful. She posted the bottom right photo on Facebook, thanking us, typical art teacher, a box of colored pencils is on her counter. She was thrilled. She’s one of those teachers who makes a huge impression on her students, many come back to see her every year after they leave for college.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
368% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
What fun - and those are some fine looking colored pencils she has!
September 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise