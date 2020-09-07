Sunday fun

We have a sweet young friend who is an amazing art teacher at our local high school. Yesterday she posted the meme on Facebook “It’s national leave a bottle of wine on the porch of anyone who works in education week. Tell the others.” So I printed the meme off and put it and a bottle of good wine in a wine sack snd we drove to her home. I tried to be sneaky when I put the sack on her porch but her pups heard me! I ran back to the car and we sped away, lol. The road to her home was beautiful. She posted the bottom right photo on Facebook, thanking us, typical art teacher, a box of colored pencils is on her counter. She was thrilled. She’s one of those teachers who makes a huge impression on her students, many come back to see her every year after they leave for college.