Photo 1347
Smile!
Felicity decided to wear her ballerina skirt as an Indian headdress. She was so proud of herself.
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
Tags
smile
,
felicity
,
law-2020
,
sep20words
summerfield
ace
if it works, why not? 😜 she's very beautiful! i soooo love her eyes!
September 9th, 2020
Milanie
ace
They are such fun at that age! Such imagination.
September 9th, 2020
katy
ace
She looks like a beautiful little princess!
September 9th, 2020
Debra
ace
Awww, a little princess 🙂
September 9th, 2020
Danette Thompson
ace
It makes a perfect headdress.
September 9th, 2020
Linda
Cutie pie!
September 9th, 2020
