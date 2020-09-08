Previous
Smile! by louannwarren
Smile!

Felicity decided to wear her ballerina skirt as an Indian headdress. She was so proud of herself.
Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
summerfield ace
if it works, why not? 😜 she's very beautiful! i soooo love her eyes!
September 9th, 2020  
Milanie ace
They are such fun at that age! Such imagination.
September 9th, 2020  
katy ace
She looks like a beautiful little princess!
September 9th, 2020  
Debra ace
Awww, a little princess 🙂
September 9th, 2020  
Danette Thompson ace
It makes a perfect headdress.
September 9th, 2020  
Linda
Cutie pie!
September 9th, 2020  
