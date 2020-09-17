Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1356
On my morning walk a few days ago
We have had just enough rain to keep everything pretty and green.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1569
photos
110
followers
74
following
Tags
walk
,
mailbox
,
law-2020
,
sep20words
Wylie
ace
It does look lovely and green and the flowers are out!
September 17th, 2020
katy
ace
Very nice! This is what my purple society garlic looks like. I think that’s what this is.
September 17th, 2020
