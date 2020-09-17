Previous
On my morning walk a few days ago by louannwarren
On my morning walk a few days ago

We have had just enough rain to keep everything pretty and green.
17th September 2020

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
@louannwarren
Wylie ace
It does look lovely and green and the flowers are out!
September 17th, 2020  
katy ace
Very nice! This is what my purple society garlic looks like. I think that’s what this is.
September 17th, 2020  
