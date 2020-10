“Instagrammers, ready your iPhones”

I looked at an Austin website before I visited Nick and this headline jumped out at me, of course. Ha! The City of Austin commissioned the Transylvania-born artist Josef Kristifoletti to paint a mural on the city’s convention center parking garage. It is 103 feet tall (10 floors tall) and quite stunning. It is named Tau Ceti, after a star in the constellation Cetus.