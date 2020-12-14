Sign up
Photo 1444
The Riverwalk all dressed up for Christmas
I had hoped the geese and ducks would be at the Riverwalk, alas they were nowhere to be seen. The pedestrian bridges over the canal had Christmas garlands and wreaths and I’m sure there are lights in the evenings.
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
12th December 2020 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
riverwalk
,
law-2020
katy
ace
This is a really nice clear shot of it during the daytime. It looks very festive with the wreaths.
December 15th, 2020
