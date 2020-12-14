Previous
Next
The Riverwalk all dressed up for Christmas by louannwarren
Photo 1444

The Riverwalk all dressed up for Christmas

I had hoped the geese and ducks would be at the Riverwalk, alas they were nowhere to be seen. The pedestrian bridges over the canal had Christmas garlands and wreaths and I’m sure there are lights in the evenings.
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
395% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
This is a really nice clear shot of it during the daytime. It looks very festive with the wreaths.
December 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise