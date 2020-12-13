Sign up
Photo 1443
Santa gnomes are all the rage
Our neighbor made this little guy, he’s so fun! When she brought him to us she said if we ever get hungry, he’s stuffed with rice. Ha ha!
13th December 2020
13th Dec 20
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
1660
photos
108
followers
77
following
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
Tags
gnome
,
santa
,
lynda
,
law-2020
Joan Robillard
ace
That's funny now but boy who knows what is coming.
December 13th, 2020
summerfield
ace
i think this pandemic is bringing out the creativity and ingenuity we never knew we had in us. i hope the rice isn't cooked though. 😊 aces!
December 13th, 2020
