Santa gnomes are all the rage by louannwarren
Photo 1443

Santa gnomes are all the rage

Our neighbor made this little guy, he’s so fun! When she brought him to us she said if we ever get hungry, he’s stuffed with rice. Ha ha!
13th December 2020 13th Dec 20

Lou Ann

Lou Ann
January, 2020
Joan Robillard ace
That's funny now but boy who knows what is coming.
December 13th, 2020  
summerfield ace
i think this pandemic is bringing out the creativity and ingenuity we never knew we had in us. i hope the rice isn't cooked though. 😊 aces!
December 13th, 2020  
