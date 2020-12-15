Previous
Rain! by louannwarren
Photo 1445

Rain!

We actually had a good rain Monday, the first in over a month. Every day I think the geraniums are going to quit blooming, they have stayed nice through very cold temperatures.
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
