Christmas around the dining room
Christmas around the dining room

Even though I didn’t put up a tree in the dining room, it’s still quite festive. Since we are spending so much time at home I have really enjoyed the decorations this year.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Ingrid
Wow! Your decorations are amazing!
December 16th, 2020  
