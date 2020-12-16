Sign up
Photo 1446
Christmas around the dining room
Even though I didn’t put up a tree in the dining room, it’s still quite festive. Since we are spending so much time at home I have really enjoyed the decorations this year.
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Ingrid
Wow! Your decorations are amazing!
December 16th, 2020
