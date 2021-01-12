Sign up
Photo 1473
The Fort Worth Courthouse
Fort Worth’s city planners built the 1895 Renaissance Revival style courthouse facing downtown at the end of a main downtown street, Commerce. It’s a grand old building still in use today. This for the word today “roads”.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January, 2020, I’m happy to begin my fourth year here, I’ve learned so much from all of you and thank you for looking at my...
Tags
road
street
courthouse
fort
worth
commerce
jan21words
law-2021
Bep
Beautifully edited. Wonderful old building.
January 12th, 2021
