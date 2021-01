The inimitable 3M Post It Note

These Post It Notes are displayed at the Walmart Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas. Blank ones are on a table with writing pens, museum visitors write notes to Walmart Founder Sam Walton, and stick them on his wall there. Three men who worked for 3M claimed they invented the notes, many lawsuits ensued. Art Fry ended up being the winner of the free for all. This for “paper” the word today.