Photo 1650
The tree web worms were not phased by our February deep freeze
I just couldn’t believe it when I saw these web worms on my walk yesterday morning. Honestly I don’t think our freeze phased the insects around here!
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
5
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1906
photos
117
followers
79
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
6th July 2021 7:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
web
,
worms
,
law-2021
katy
ace
This is an awesome photo with the light to filtering through that web! You would think that that freeze could’ve had some advantages wouldn’t you?
July 8th, 2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I hope you can spray them- if they tackle the tree too much the tree will die. But the solar flare is really nice!
July 8th, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my this is huge!
Wonderful light though!
July 8th, 2021
Lin
ace
Awesome lighting
July 9th, 2021
Babs
ace
Wow it is huge. Love the sunflare too
July 9th, 2021
