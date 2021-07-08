Previous
Next
The tree web worms were not phased by our February deep freeze by louannwarren
Photo 1650

The tree web worms were not phased by our February deep freeze

I just couldn’t believe it when I saw these web worms on my walk yesterday morning. Honestly I don’t think our freeze phased the insects around here!
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
452% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
This is an awesome photo with the light to filtering through that web! You would think that that freeze could’ve had some advantages wouldn’t you?
July 8th, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I hope you can spray them- if they tackle the tree too much the tree will die. But the solar flare is really nice!
July 8th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Oh my this is huge!
Wonderful light though!
July 8th, 2021  
Lin ace
Awesome lighting
July 9th, 2021  
Babs ace
Wow it is huge. Love the sunflare too
July 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise