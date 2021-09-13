Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1717
Wanda’s Hibiscus bush
My neighbor has a large Hibiscus bush in her front flowerbed that has bloomed all summer. She does absolutely nothing to it, I have decided it thrives on neglect.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1975
photos
114
followers
74
following
470% complete
View this month »
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
Latest from all albums
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
258
1716
1717
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Taken
12th September 2021 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hibiscus
,
wanda
,
law-2021
Nicole Campbell
ace
Superb image. I like your POV and the bright colours.
September 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close