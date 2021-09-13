Previous
Wanda’s Hibiscus bush by louannwarren
Photo 1717

Wanda’s Hibiscus bush

My neighbor has a large Hibiscus bush in her front flowerbed that has bloomed all summer. She does absolutely nothing to it, I have decided it thrives on neglect.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Lou Ann

ace
Nicole Campbell ace
Superb image. I like your POV and the bright colours.
September 13th, 2021  
