Mutton Bustin’ by louannwarren
Photo 1718

Mutton Bustin’

Great grandson Kaden (6 years old) went to his first rodeo Saturday. He entered the mutton bustin’ event, his mother sent me this photo. In the video he stayed on the sheep for a long time. So fun!
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! such a fun shot - glad to see that he is well protected for the inevitable tumble at the end !
September 14th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
@beryl they have helmets and padded vests for the children to wear. He said “Granny, I hung on for a long time”. He was so proud of himself!
September 14th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@louannwarren - bless him !
September 14th, 2021  
