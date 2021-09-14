Sign up
Photo 1718
Mutton Bustin’
Great grandson Kaden (6 years old) went to his first rodeo Saturday. He entered the mutton bustin’ event, his mother sent me this photo. In the video he stayed on the sheep for a long time. So fun!
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
3
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I'm from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
1976
photos
114
followers
74
following
470% complete
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1712
1713
1714
1715
258
1716
1717
1718
first
,
rodeo
,
kaden
,
law-2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha ! such a fun shot - glad to see that he is well protected for the inevitable tumble at the end !
September 14th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
@beryl
they have helmets and padded vests for the children to wear. He said “Granny, I hung on for a long time”. He was so proud of himself!
September 14th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@louannwarren
- bless him !
September 14th, 2021
