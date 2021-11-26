Previous
Next
Camel Rock by louannwarren
Photo 1791

Camel Rock

On the way to Taos I saw a sign that said Camel Rock. Oddly when I took the photo I was focusing on the rock formation and didn’t see the camel till my BIL said “it looks like a camel”. Ha!
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
490% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and rock formations, it seems to have eyes watching you ;-)
November 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise