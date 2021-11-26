Sign up
Photo 1791
Camel Rock
On the way to Taos I saw a sign that said Camel Rock. Oddly when I took the photo I was focusing on the rock formation and didn’t see the camel till my BIL said “it looks like a camel”. Ha!
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
January 1, 2021, beginning my fifth year. I thought I should say where I’m from, North Texas, in a suburb north of Dallas. Happily retired...
2051
photos
115
followers
76
following
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
16th November 2021 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
rock
,
mexico
,
camel
,
law-2021
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and rock formations, it seems to have eyes watching you ;-)
November 26th, 2021
