FoR 20
Photo 1877

FoR 20

When the archeologists in Italy find pieces of sculptures they save them hoping to find the rest of the sculpture. Alas this foot is still waiting, after hundreds of years, it is in the Vatican in Rome. For low key black FoR today
20th February 2022

Lou Ann

Photo Details

