Previous
Next
My traveling Mother’s Day rose by louannwarren
Photo 1954

My traveling Mother’s Day rose

My sister made sweet rose arrangements for her daughter and neighbor while we were there this weekend. She saved one rose for me so I could bring it home. It traveled perfectly in a cup holder in the back seat, so sweet.
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
535% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
That IS sweet of her and the arrangement is so pretty. Your photo is a wonderful composition
May 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise