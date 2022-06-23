Sign up
Photo 1994
“I had a good day today, my granddaughter came to see me.” Jerry
Cadence came to see Jerry Tuesday. She was such a ray of sunshine. Her top matched his hospital gown! 😊
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
0
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2272
photos
113
followers
75
following
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
Views
6
Album
365
Tags
jerry
,
cadence
,
clements
