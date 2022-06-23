Previous
Next
“I had a good day today, my granddaughter came to see me.” Jerry by louannwarren
Photo 1994

“I had a good day today, my granddaughter came to see me.” Jerry

Cadence came to see Jerry Tuesday. She was such a ray of sunshine. Her top matched his hospital gown! 😊
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
546% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise