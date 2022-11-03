Sign up
Photo 2030
The pumpkin, the werewolf and the ninja
The light from the window behind the boys was too bright. My iPhone did the best it could with the lighting, lol. For Vickie’s and Annie’s challenges today.
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2308
photos
108
followers
75
following
556% complete
View this month »
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Tags
window
,
lighting
,
nov22words
,
woo-5
