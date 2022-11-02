Sign up
Photo 2029
Bright sunlight
At Jerry’s Dr appointment today the sun was shining bright on the lab windows. For my iso 100 today.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
iso-100
,
owo-5
,
nov22words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So good to hear that the sun was shining brightly while Jerry had an appointment at the Dr today - let's hope it is a good omen!
A great pov and capture of all the windows!
November 2nd, 2022
Peter
ace
Wonderful perspective light and patterns Lou Ann, I trust Jerry is on the road to recovery now my best wishes to you both:)
November 2nd, 2022
A great pov and capture of all the windows!