Photo 2032
A minimal yucca bloom
Not really very minimal but will have to do!
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
3
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2310
photos
108
followers
75
following
Tags
yucca
,
minimal
,
owo-5
,
nov22words
summerfield
ace
it's perfect for the prompt. aces!
November 5th, 2022
katy
ace
This is gorgeous against the sky Lou Ann FAV
November 5th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Very nice!
November 5th, 2022
